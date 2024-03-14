Probe begins after 7 killed, 27 injured in fried chicken shop explosion in China

The explosion on March 13 at a fried chicken shop caused a massive orange fireball. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Mar 14, 2024, 10:40 AM
Published
Mar 14, 2024, 10:10 AM

BEIJING - Local government officials in China's Sanhe county, near Beijing, said on March 14 they had started an investigation into the cause of a massive explosion at a shop selling fried chicken that left 7 dead and 27 injured.

Officials said that 14 people had been discharged from hospital, and that the initial indications were that a gas leak had caused the blast.

In 2023, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered a safety overhaul across China.

He had called on all regions to rectify safety risks and "hidden dangers" after 31 people died in a gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant.

The explosion on March 13 at a fried chicken shop, in the town of Yanjiao in China's northern province of Hebei, caused a massive orange fireball.

The force ripped off the fronts of several buildings, crumpled cars on surrounding streets and left large pieces of debris on fire.

On-site rescue work has ended, cleanup at the scene is still ongoing and an investigation has begun, officials said in a statement. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Fire at residential block that killed 15 casts spotlight on e-bikes in China
17 dead in Changchun restaurant fire in China

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top