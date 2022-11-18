Power Play Podcast: Xi and Biden have met - now what?

U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque REUTERS
Synopsis: Every third Friday of the month, The Straits Times examines various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

Join Charissa Yong and Danson Cheong - ST’s US and China correspondents respectively based in Washington DC and Beijing - as they chat about how the recent 20th Party Congress in China and midterm elections in the US might affect relations between the two superpowers. 

To what extent has this week’s Bali meeting between US president Joe Biden and Chinese president Xi Jinping arrested the slide in US-China relations?

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:03 Analysing the Biden-Xi face-to-face meeting in Bali

2:50 The US midterm elections and what a Republican House might mean for US-China relations

6:47 China’s 20th Party Congress and what Xi’s consolidation of power might mean

8:30 Xi’s efforts to push the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) modernisation drive, given its top mission is to be able to win a war over Taiwan if need be  

Produced by: Charissa Yong (charyong@sph.com.sg), Danson Cheong (dansonc@sph.com.sg), Eden Soh and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Eden Soh and Fa’izah Sani

