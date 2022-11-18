Power Play Podcast: Xi and Biden have met - now what?

To what extent has this week’s Bali meeting between US president Joe Biden and Chinese president Xi Jinping arrested the slide in US-China relations?

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:03 Analysing the Biden-Xi face-to-face meeting in Bali

2:50 The US midterm elections and what a Republican House might mean for US-China relations

6:47 China’s 20th Party Congress and what Xi’s consolidation of power might mean

8:30 Xi’s efforts to push the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) modernisation drive, given its top mission is to be able to win a war over Taiwan if need be

Produced by: Charissa Yong (charyong@sph.com.sg), Danson Cheong (dansonc@sph.com.sg), Eden Soh and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Eden Soh and Fa’izah Sani

