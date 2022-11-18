Power Play Podcast: Xi and Biden have met - now what?

Synopsis: Every third Friday of the month, The Straits Times examines various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
Join Charissa Yong and Danson Cheong - ST’s US and China correspondents respectively based in Washington DC and Beijing - as they chat about how the recent 20th Party Congress in China and midterm elections in the US might affect relations between the two superpowers.
To what extent has this week’s Bali meeting between US president Joe Biden and Chinese president Xi Jinping arrested the slide in US-China relations?
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:03 Analysing the Biden-Xi face-to-face meeting in Bali
2:50 The US midterm elections and what a Republican House might mean for US-China relations
6:47 China’s 20th Party Congress and what Xi’s consolidation of power might mean
8:30 Xi’s efforts to push the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) modernisation drive, given its top mission is to be able to win a war over Taiwan if need be
Produced by: Charissa Yong (charyong@sph.com.sg), Danson Cheong (dansonc@sph.com.sg), Eden Soh and Fa’izah Sani
Edited by: Eden Soh and Fa’izah Sani
Follow our Asian Insider Podcast channel every week here and rate us:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Charissa Yong’s stories: https://str.sg/3xRa
Read Danson Cheong’s stories: https://str.sg/3xR2
Follow Danson on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dansoncj
Read ST’s Power Play articles: https://str.sg/3xRE
Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters
---
Discover ST’s special edition podcasts:
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa
Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!