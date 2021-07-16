Power Play Podcast: Lovable China? How the world sees China's PR struggle

Chinese citizens wave national flags during the celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the founding of China's Communist Party in Beijing, on June 28, 2021.
Chinese citizens wave national flags during the celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the founding of China's Communist Party in Beijing, on June 28, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Power Play Ep 3: Lovable China? How the world sees China's PR struggle

Synopsis: On the third Friday of every month, join Charissa Yong and Danson Cheong - ST’s US and China correspondents respectively based in Washington DC and Beijing - as they both look at various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia. 

They chat about the following:

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently said it will be tough to build a "credible, lovable and respectable" image and how the US sees this (0:41)

1. Who are China's wolf warriors on official Chinese social media posts? (1:46)

2. A Pew Research Center poll shows that Singaporeans are quite the exception among Asians when it comes to positive views of China (3:55)

3. How China missed plenty of good global PR opportunities to show it could be more generous and friendly than the US during Covid outbreak in 2020 (6:46)

4. Why Chinese diplomats and media agencies are increasingly on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, which are both banned in China, trying to improve the country's PR image (8:28)

