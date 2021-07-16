Power Play Podcast: Lovable China? How the world sees China's PR struggle

Power Play Ep 3: Lovable China? How the world sees China's PR struggle

10:12 mins

Synopsis: On the third Friday of every month, join Charissa Yong and Danson Cheong - ST’s US and China correspondents respectively based in Washington DC and Beijing - as they both look at various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

They chat about the following:

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently said it will be tough to build a "credible, lovable and respectable" image and how the US sees this (0:41)

1. Who are China's wolf warriors on official Chinese social media posts? (1:46)

2. A Pew Research Center poll shows that Singaporeans are quite the exception among Asians when it comes to positive views of China (3:55)

3. How China missed plenty of good global PR opportunities to show it could be more generous and friendly than the US during Covid outbreak in 2020 (6:46)

4. Why Chinese diplomats and media agencies are increasingly on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, which are both banned in China, trying to improve the country's PR image (8:28)

Produced by: Charissa Yong (charyong@sph.com.sg), Danson Cheong (dansonc@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis & Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Aleemah Basirah & Hadyu Rahim

---

