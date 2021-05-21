Power Play Podcast: Can US-China competition save the planet's environment?

The agreement between the US and China, the world’s top two greenhouse gas polluters, is likely to bolster the upcoming climate summit.
The agreement between the US and China, the world’s top two greenhouse gas polluters, is likely to bolster the upcoming climate summit.PHOTO: NYTIMES
and
  • Published
    45 sec ago

Power Play Ep 1: Can US-China competition save the planet's environment?  

9:57 mins

Synopsis: Once a month, join Charissa Yong and Danson Cheong - ST’s US and China correspondents respectively based in Washington DC and Beijing - as they both look at various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia. 

They chat about the following:

1. Why scepticism over China's climate ambitions are misplaced (1:06)

2. How the US is balancing competition and cooperation with China on climate change (4:00)

3. Why part of the US view is political as the Biden administration is selling renewable energy as a way to create jobs, since the switch from fossil fuels will cost a lot of jobs (4:27)

4. Why a US and China “race to the top” can strengthen the planet’s climate protection via competition to develop better and cheaper green technologies (6:55)

5. Why Asian countries such as Vietnam and Cambodia involved in coal projects under China's Belt and Road Initiative, might be "called out" or caught in this US-China tussle (7:46)

Follow ST's Power Play articles: https://www.straitstimes.com/tags/st-power-play

Produced by: Charissa Yong (charyong@sph.com.sg), Danson Cheong (dansonc@sph.com.sg) & Ernest Luis

Edited by: Aleemah Basirah

Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h 

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Charissa Yong's stories: https://www.straitstimes.com/authors/charissa-yong

Read Danson Cheong's stories: https://www.straitstimes.com/authors/danson-cheong

Follow Danson on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dansoncj

Read & subscribe to the Asian Insider newsletter: https://www.straitstimes.com/tags/asian-insider

Discover Asian Insider Videos: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnK3VE4BKduMSOntUoS6ALNp21jMmgfBX

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts:  http://bt.sg/podcasts

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 