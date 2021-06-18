Power Play Podcast: Can the US catch up to China’s vaccine diplomacy?

Power Play Ep 2: Can the US catch up to China’s vaccine diplomacy?

10:58 mins

Synopsis: Once a month, join Charissa Yong and Danson Cheong - ST’s US and China correspondents respectively based in Washington DC and Beijing - as they both look at various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

They chat about the following:

1. Key differences between the US and China’s vaccine distribution approaches (2:50)

2. Why China’s aid strategies have a poor reputation (4:11)

3. How can America's medical aid be seen as beneficial during this time of uncertainty? (6:16)

4. Why vaccine efficacy rate is an important factor, resulting in South-east Asian countries wanting to be independent in producing vaccines? (7:24)

Follow ST's Power Play articles: https://www.straitstimes.com/tags/st-power-play

Produced by: Charissa Yong (charyong@sph.com.sg), Danson Cheong (dansonc@sph.com.sg) & Ernest Luis

Edited by: Aleemah Basirah

---

