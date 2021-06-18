Power Play Podcast: Can the US catch up to China’s vaccine diplomacy?

Competition between the US and China vaccine distribution strategies has stirred arguments as to which country the world should go to for medical aid.
Competition between the US and China vaccine distribution strategies has stirred arguments as to which country the world should go to for medical aid.PHOTO: REUTERS
and
  • Published
    24 min ago

Power Play Ep 2: Can the US catch up to China’s vaccine diplomacy?

10:58 mins

Synopsis: Once a month, join Charissa Yong and Danson Cheong - ST’s US and China correspondents respectively based in Washington DC and Beijing - as they both look at various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia. 

They chat about the following:

1. Key differences between the US and China’s vaccine distribution approaches  (2:50)

2. Why China’s aid strategies have a poor reputation (4:11)

3. How can America's medical aid be seen as beneficial during this time of uncertainty? (6:16)

4. Why vaccine efficacy rate is an important factor, resulting in South-east Asian countries wanting to be independent in producing vaccines? (7:24)

Follow ST's Power Play articles: https://www.straitstimes.com/tags/st-power-play

Produced by: Charissa Yong (charyong@sph.com.sg), Danson Cheong (dansonc@sph.com.sg) & Ernest Luis

Edited by: Aleemah Basirah

Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h 

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Charissa Yong's stories: https://www.straitstimes.com/authors/charissa-yong

Read Danson Cheong's stories: https://www.straitstimes.com/authors/danson-cheong

Follow Danson on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dansoncj

Read & subscribe to the Asian Insider newsletter: https://www.straitstimes.com/tags/asian-insider

Discover Asian Insider Videos: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnK3VE4BKduMSOntUoS6ALNp21jMmgfBX

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts:  http://bt.sg/podcasts

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 