Power Play Podcast: Can the US catch up to China’s vaccine diplomacy?

Power Play Ep 2: Can the US catch up to China’s vaccine diplomacy?
10:58 mins
Synopsis: Once a month, join Charissa Yong and Danson Cheong - ST’s US and China correspondents respectively based in Washington DC and Beijing - as they both look at various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
They chat about the following:
1. Key differences between the US and China’s vaccine distribution approaches (2:50)
2. Why China’s aid strategies have a poor reputation (4:11)
3. How can America's medical aid be seen as beneficial during this time of uncertainty? (6:16)
4. Why vaccine efficacy rate is an important factor, resulting in South-east Asian countries wanting to be independent in producing vaccines? (7:24)
Produced by: Charissa Yong (charyong@sph.com.sg), Danson Cheong (dansonc@sph.com.sg) & Ernest Luis
Edited by: Aleemah Basirah
