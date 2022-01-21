Power Play Podcast: Analysing outcome of US-China Phase 1 trade deal

ST's US correspondent Charissa Yong and China correspondent Danson Cheong also discuss the likelihood of a Phase Two trade agreement. PHOTO: REUTERS
Synopsis: On the third Friday of every month, The Straits Times examines various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia. 

Join Charissa Yong and Danson Cheong - ST’s US and China correspondents respectively based in Washington DC and Beijing - as they chat.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:00 A recap on the trade agreement between US and China

03:21 China not living up to its purchase commitments

05:34 Overall outcome of US-China's Phase One trade deal

06:31 Next steps after the expiration of Phase One trade deal 

09:12 Likelihood of a Phase Two trade agreement

Produced by: Charissa Yong (charyong@sph.com.sg), Danson Cheong (dansonc@sph.com.sg), Hadyu Rahim & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim & Fa'izah Sani

---

