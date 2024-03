JAKARTA – The name of outgoing President Joko Widodo has been raised in political circles as a candidate to be the next chairman of Golkar, Indonesia’s oldest party and one of its biggest. Such a move would provide a solid footing for his elder son, the country’s incoming vice-president.

Mr Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, was President-elect Prabowo Subianto’s running mate in the Feb 14 polls.