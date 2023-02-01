Possible Indonesia Cabinet shuffle could happen on Wednesday or Thursday: Jokowi

JAKARTA - Indonesian President Joko Widodo dropped a hint on Tuesday that a Cabinet reshuffle could be announced on Wednesday or Thursday.

He had been asked when the fresh political move would be made.

Speaking during an anniversary event held by the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), President Jokowi said he would likely announce it based on his calculation of the Javanese calendar.

“Just wait (for the announcement). Wednesday is Pon and Thursday Wage,” Mr Jokowi said, referring to the third and fourth day in the Javanese calendar.

The president has frequently opted to announce his Cabinet shake-up on Wednesday in the past, which in Javanese tradition is considered to be the best day of the week.

Early in January, Mr Jokowi said he may reshuffle his Cabinet in the next few days as some political sources bet on a last major realignment of his government to complete programmes ahead of elections due to be held in 2024.

Speculation about a reshuffle has been growing since the NasDem Party, one of seven political parties in the ruling coalition, announced it would back former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.

He is a politician seen as a potential rival to Mr Jokowi’s successor in the 2024 presidential election. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK