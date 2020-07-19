Popular Japanese actor Haruma Miura dead at 30

Popular Japanese actor Haruma Miura died yesterday at age 30 in a suspected suicide, sending shockwaves through the country's entertainment scene.

Miura, who made his stage debut at the age of four and television debut at seven, was found hanging in a closet in his condominium in Tokyo.

He appeared in numerous movies, including the manga-adapted Attack On Titan (2015), and stars in the upcoming Japanese film Confidence Man JP, which is partially set in Singapore and to be released domestically this week.

Miura's management agency Amuse said in a statement yesterday: "To fans and all concerned, we apologise for the inconvenience caused, but we are still confirming the details of his death and will share more information when it is available."

Miura's manager had gone to his home yesterday after he failed to answer calls or turn up for a shoot.

The actor has appeared in television, movie and stage productions and recently made his debut as a singer.

He has won Best New Actor and Best Supporting Actor awards by the Japan Academy Prize, Japan's equivalent of the Oscars.

Miura's case comes after the high-profile suicide of Japanese professional wrestler Hana Kimura, 22, who starred in the Netflix and Fuji TV reality series Terrace House.

She took her own life, after struggling with a wave of online harassment. Her mother has filed a complaint with a television watchdog, alleging that producers had deliberately edited the show to present her daughter as a violent woman.