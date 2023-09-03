Pope to lead interfaith dialogue in Mongolia

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia - Pope Francis will show support for interfaith dialogue on Sunday during his final full day in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar, a visit that has seen him seek to build bridges with China.

The morning address unites 10 leaders of major religions in Mongolia, a young democracy whose Constitution provides for religious freedom.

The 86-year-old pope is seeking to tacitly send the message to the nation’s neighbours, in particular China, that spirituality is healthy for societies and not a threat.

During a gathering of Catholic missionaries on Saturday at the city’s Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral, Francis said governments had “nothing to fear” from the Catholic Church.

“Governments and secular institutions have nothing to fear from the Church’s work of evangelisation, for she has no political agenda to advance...” said the pontiff, without specifically mentioning China.

There are only about 1,400 Catholics in Mongolia out of a population of 3.3 million people. Only 25 are priests, and only two of those are Mongolian.

Most Mongolians of faith are Buddhist or practise Shamanism.

By venturing to the isolated Central Asian country, the Argentine Jesuit has hoped not only to encourage the tiny Catholic community of missionaries and the faithful, but use his presence at China’s backdoor to try to improve the Vatican’s relations with Beijing.

Beijing’s Communist Party, which exercises strict control over all recognised religious institutions, is wary of the Catholic Church on its territory.

The Holy See renewed a deal last year with Beijing allowing both sides a say in appointing bishops in China.

Critics have called the move a dangerous Vatican concession in exchange for a presence in the country.

‘Pilgrim of friendship’

Mongolia feted the pontiff on Saturday with a welcome ceremony that included an honour guard and phalanx of horsemen in metal armour on parade.

Calling himself a “pilgrim of friendship”, Francis extolled the country’s virtues, including its nomadic people “respectful of the delicate balances of the ecosystem”.