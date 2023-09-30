Pope Francis cements legacy, stamps Church future with new cardinals

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis on Saturday further cemented his legacy, elevating 21 prelates to the high rank of cardinal and significantly raising the percentage of electors chosen by him who will have the right to vote for his successor.

At a ceremony in Saint Peter's Square known as a consistory, Pope Francis "created" 21 new cardinals, the red-hatted "princes of the Church" who are his closest advisers at the Vatican and around the world.

There are now 137 cardinal electors, about 73 per cent of them chosen by Pope Francis. This increases – but does not guarantee – the possibility that the next pope will share his vision of a more progressive, inclusive Church.

Eighteen of the 21 are under the age of 80 and thus eligible under Church law to enter a secret conclave to elect the next pope after Pope Francis' death or resignation. They are known as cardinal electors. The three 80 or over were given the honour because of their long service to the Church.

The new cardinals come from the US, France, Italy, Argentina, Switzerland, South Africa, Spain, Colombia, South Sudan, Hong Kong, Poland, Malaysia, Tanzania and Portugal.

Malaysia and South Sudan got their first cardinal, a continuation of Pope Francis' policy of giving more recognition to places he has called the "peripheries" of the world, often those racked by war or where Catholics are a minority.

Key appointments

One significant appointment is that of Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-Yan of Hong Kong. He is one of the major links to the Catholic Church in communist China, where the Vatican is trying to improve conditions for Catholics. The bishop made a historic visit to Beijing in April.