Poor, elderly drag queens in conservative Philippines get a lifeline

Xueying chats with ST’s Philippines correspondent Mara Cepeda about the country’s ‘Golden Gays’.

They are a community of elderly people of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and other sexualities (LGBTQ+) in their 60s to 80s, who have been living together and doing pageant shows to help make ends meet. They also belong to the non-profit organisation, The Home for the Golden Gays, established in 2002 by the late Aids activist and politician Justo Justo to provide permanent shelter for ageing LGBTQ+ members.

But when Mr Justo died in 2012, his family evicted the Golden Gays, who affectionately call themselves ‘lolas’ or grandmothers. Nine of them ended up living in a cramped, two-bedroom apartment in the slums of Pasay City, also near Manila, while the rest rented rooms with the same squalid living conditions.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:55 What it was like to visit the Golden Gays’ rented house in the slums of Pasay City, Philippines

4:55 The unique challenges that they face (as opposed to other needy elderly Filipinos?); social safety net for such demographics

7:45 Shifts in attitudes towards the LGBTQ+ community; how pop culture is driving the change

12:13 Concerns that this new heightened profile of the drag queens could lead to a backlash from more conservative elements in society?

Read Mara Cepeda’s article here: https://str.sg/icBd

Produced by: Li Xueying (xueying@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Fa’izah Sani

