Polls open in Taiwan's critical elections watched closely by China

TAIPEI - Polls opened on Jan 13 in Taiwan's presidential and parliamentary elections which China has framed as a choice between war and peace, and are happening as Beijing ramps up pressure to get the island to accept its sovereignty.

Taiwan has been a democratic success story since holding its first direct presidential election in 1996, the culmination of decades of struggle against authoritarian rule and martial law.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which champions Taiwan's separate identity and rejects China's territorial claims, is seeking a third term in office with its candidate, current Vice President Lai Ching-te.

In the run-up to the election, China repeatedly denounced Mr Lai as a dangerous separatist and rebuffed repeated calls from him for talks. Mr Lai says he is committed to preserving peace across the Taiwan Strait, and keep boosting the island's defences.