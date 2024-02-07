Policy pledges of Indonesia's presidential candidates

Three candidates are running in Indonesia's presidential election on Feb. 14. The following is a summary of policy objectives they have pledged while campaigning.

ANIES BASWEDAN

- Target 5.5%-6.5% average annual economic growth from 2025-2029

- Create 15 million jobs, including 'green' jobs

- Raise the tax-to-GDP ratio from 10.4% in 2022 to 13%-16% by 2029

- Target annual inflation of 2%-3% from 2025-2029

- Offer incentives for renewable energy projects

- Impose a carbon tax with proceeds to be used as an endowment fund to finance development of renewable energy

- Increase the 'village fund' to 5 billion rupiah ($317,965) for each village, from the current 1 billion rupiah.

- Widen access to global markets for palm oil farmers

- Strengthen free trade agreements and Indonesia's role in international financial institutions

- Minimise imports of staple foods

- Create 2 million new affordable housing units, including for informal workers, youth

- Expedite forest conservation and rehabilitation projects

- Limit new construction of, and retire existing coal-fired power plants, especially in Java, Bali islands

- Review debt of state-owned enterprises, continue debt restructuring programme

- Revise Jobs Creation Law with goal to ensure fair wages for workers

- Evaluate the $32 billion new capital city project

- Evaluate food estate programme, replacing it with contract farming, a scheme to ensure farm products will be sold

- Impose a wealth tax on Indonesia's 100 richest people

- Audit the nickel industry with focus on its impact on the environment and ensuring welfare of domestic workers

- Strengthen the anti-corruption agency by revising the law that regulates it

- Ease permitting requirements for building places of worship

GANJAR PRANOWO

- Continue programmes of outgoing President Joko Widodo's administration

- Target average annual economic growth of 7%

- Create 17 million new jobs

- Expedite construction of new capital city

- Increase the defence budget as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) to between 1%-2%, from about 0.8% presently. Modernise military hardware

- Target 30% share for renewable sources in energy mix by 2029

- Allow more renewable energy producers to use electricity grids of state utility firms to boost green energy adoption

- Set up a dedicated ministry for the palm oil sector

- Maintain moratorium on deforestation, accelerate reforestation programmes

- Create digital tax collection system under the new tax agency separated from finance ministry

- Limit permit issuance of new nickel smelter to avoid a further oversupply

- Expand social welfare to cover 15 million families, up from 10 million currently

- Provide funding to ensure at least one member of a poor family receives education until college

- Strengthen national anti-corruption agency

- Maintain foreign policy of non-alignment

- Strengthen Indonesia's commitment to support fight of Palestinian people

- Revitalise the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and its decision-making process, especially regarding South China Sea disputes.

PRABOWO SUBIANTO

- Continue President Joko Widodo's programme to build new capital city

- Develop resource downstreaming including in maritime sector

- Create 19 million new jobs

- Establish state revenue agency, increase state revenue-to-GDP ratio to 23%

- Raise threshold for non-taxable income, lower individual income tax rate

- Provide loans for digital start-ups

- Fully eradicate extreme poverty within two years of taking office

- Provide free lunch and milk for students from elementary until high school, at an annual cost of 450 trillion rupiah or equal to about $29 billion

- Achieve food, energy, water self-sufficiency

- Implement smart farming to boost output and increase participation of young farmers

- Retire coal power plants, accelerate decarbonisation

- Gradually increase defence budget, modernise military hardware

- Seek a significant raising of the palm oil component in the biodiesel mix, more bioethanol in fuel by 2029, and push for usage of bioavtur, a sustainable aviation fuel

- Set up a palm oil body with authority to harmonise rules by various ministries that oversee the sector

- Establish task force to look at restricting foreign workers

- Limit permit issuance of new nickel smelter to avoid a further oversupply

- Audit mining industry, including the nickel sector, with focus on the workers' living conditions

- Maintain Indonesia's non-aligned foreign policy REUTERS