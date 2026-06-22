Police seize $572 million cocaine in Australia's biggest haul

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SYDNEY, June 22 - Australian police seized a record 2,700 kg of cocaine hidden in underground bunkers at a property near Sydney, authorities said on Monday, in what they described as the country's largest-ever cocaine bust.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) said the cocaine, which has an estimated street value of about A$816 million ($572.3 million), was stashed in plastic tubs buried inside three shipping containers with false floors.

• The haul was discovered on Friday at a semi-rural property in western Sydney as part of an investigation into an organised crime syndicate accused of importing drugs along Australia's east coast, police said.

• Two men, aged 21 and 25, were arrested after allegedly attempting to flee the scene on foot.

• They were each charged with the offence of possessing a commercial quantity of an unlawfully imported border-controlled drug, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

• Police alleged the cocaine was smuggled into Australia near Midge Point in north Queensland before being transported to Sydney at the direction of an organised crime group. Investigations into the syndicate are ongoing.

• The latest seizure follows earlier interceptions of 178 kg (392.4 lb) of cocaine and 142 kg of methamphetamine linked to the same investigation, taking the total amount of drugs seized to more than three tonnes. REUTERS