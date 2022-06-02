Police probe death of popular Bollywood singer 'KK'

KOLKATA • Indian police said yesterday they are investigating the death of Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, who died at age 53 after a concert.

He died shortly after performing at a college festival in Kolkata on Tuesday evening, prompting a wave of tributes.

He was rushed from his hotel at around 10.30pm to hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Mr Aroop Biswas, a government minister in the eastern state of West Bengal, said KK had died of a "suspected cardiac arrest".

But police said they are probing whether he died an "unnatural death", with media reports saying there were injuries to his face and head.

An autopsy was to be performed later in the day.

"We are also talking to the hotel authorities and scrutinising CCTV footage to understand what had happened before he was taken to the hospital," said police official Sanjoy Mukherjee.

Born in Delhi into a south Indian family, the singer began his career with advertising jingles and recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali.

Like other playback singers in India who become stars in their own right, his songs were featured in films in which actors lip-synched along to his vocals.

His hits from the 2000s included Aankhon Mein Teri from the movie Om Shanti Om and Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes to the singer.

"His songs reflected a wide range of emotions (and) struck a chord with people of all age groups," Mr Modi said on Twitter. "We will always remember him through his songs."

"I cannot believe that such a talented artist left us this way. He had two back-to-back programmes in Kolkata," said composer Anupam Roy.

Fans paid tribute on an Instagram post put up by his management with photos showing KK singing in front of a roaring crowd.

The post was accompanied by the caption "Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha... Love you all."

One fan wrote: "Rest in peace, legend, you will be always in our heart."

The Indian film industry has lost a string of luminaries in recent years, including superstar singer Lata Mangeshkar at 92 in February and veteran actor Dilip Kumar last year at 98.

In 2020, India lost much-loved singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam as well as actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput.

