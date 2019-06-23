PM Lee meets Asean leaders on sidelines of summit

BANGKOK - It was a productive weekend for Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who not only participated in the 34th Asean Summit in Bangkok but also had bilateral meetings with four of his counterparts on the sidelines.

These were with the leaders of Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia and Vietnam.

PM Lee told reporters after the biannual event on Sunday (June 23) that they were "good bilateral meetings".

He said he asked to meet Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Saturday, given "some issues in our bilateral relationship recently".

Mr Lee had commented on the 1978 Vietnamese invasion of Cambodia in a Facebook post in a tribute following the death of Thailand's former prime minister, General Prem Tinsulanonda, last month, which reportedly caused some unhappiness in those countries.

"I stated my position and explained why I had spoken about the period of the Cambodian war and Singapore's perspective on the matter. He explained forthrightly Vietnam's position on this matter," he said.



PM Lee Hsien Loong meeting Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the sidelines of the Asean Summit in Bangkok, on June 22, 2019. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



"Naturally, the two positions are different and we do not expect to change their minds, and they do not expect us to change our minds on this matter.

"But both of us have moved beyond that to become friends and partners... The best way to move forward, in our view, is on the basis of candour and honesty about what has happened in the past, so that we can develop trust and we can work more closely together and trust one another," he said.

Mr Lee also met Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Sunday afternoon. The meeting had a similar theme.



PM Lee Hsien Loong meeting Cambodian PM Hun Sen on the sidelines of the Asean Summit in Bangkok, on June 23, 2019. PHOTO: MCI



"He had the same view that 'you are not going to convince me of your perspective, I am not going to convince you of my perspective but we should move ahead'," he said.

"I think we have a mutual understanding. It is helpful for us to understand where each other stands, rather than to gloss over and pretend that there is no issue whatsoever."



PM Lee Hsien Loong (second left) speaking with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (second right) on the sidelines of the Asean Summit in Bangkok, on June 22, 2019. Together with them are Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (left) and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi. PHOTO: PMO



Mr Lee also met Indonesian President Joko Widodo briefly on Saturday, and congratulated him on his re-election formally, and said he was looking forward to working with him again, particularly at the next Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat, which will be hosted by Singapore later this year.

He added: "Although I did not have a bilateral meeting with (Malaysian PM) Dr Mahathir, I had a chance to chat with him, as we were waiting on the sidelines for meetings to start and end."

Separately, the Prime Minister's Office said PM Lee met Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha on Sunday and congratulated him on his election as Prime Minister as well as on Thailand's successful hosting of the summit.

"Both Prime Ministers affirmed their close friendship and looked forward to working together to strengthen bilateral ties. PM Lee thanked Prime Minister Prayut for his personal support for defence cooperation and SAF (Singapore Armed Forces) training in Thailand," the PMO said.



PM Lee Hsien Loong greeting Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha on June 23, 2019. PHOTO: MCI



The leaders agreed that both countries can enhance cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, education, and smart cities.

They also recognised that cyber security is a growing transboundary issue and agreed to step up exchanges and deepen cooperation in this area. They added that they looked forward to the next Singapore-Thailand Leaders' Retreat, which Thailand will host later.