PM Lee and Malaysian PM Anwar reaffirm close ties on sidelines of Boao forum in China

BOAO, Hainan - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday (March 30) reaffirmed the close ties shared by both countries at a bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference in Hainan in southern China.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the progress both countries have made in bilateral cooperation, following Datuk Seri Anwar’s visit to Singapore in January. It was Mr Anwar’s first visit to the Republic after he was sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister in November 2022.

PM Lee and Mr Anwar had witnessed then the signing of three agreements for Malaysia and Singapore to strengthen bilateral cooperation and jointly seize opportunities in the digital economy and green economy. Both countries also agreed to work closely on data protection and cyber security.

After PM Lee and Mr Anwar’s meeting on Thursday, Mr Anwar posted on Facebook, saying that he hopes the close relationship between Singapore and Malaysia will become stronger.

On Thursday, Mr Lee had a separate meeting with Mr Feng Fei, Communist Party chief of Hainan, where both leaders discussed economic developments in Singapore and Hainan, and explored collaboration opportunities.

They also discussed having Singapore as a launch pad for companies in Hainan to venture into Asean, in a move to increase economic exchanges.

