Pilgrims to flood-stricken Nepal sought the divine at sacred mountain
Lauren McGaughy, Georgia Gee and Sejal Govindarao
- Mount Kailash is a sacred pilgrimage site for Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, and Bon followers, symbolising spiritual awakening and deep religious significance.
- A flash flood on Aug 26 triggered by glacial runoff caused the disappearance of a group of pilgrims, including Amita Amin and three Nepalese guides.
- The flood disaster has confirmed at least 675 deaths, with thousands missing and rescued, while families hope for survivors amid disrupted communication and damaged infrastructure.
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KATHMANDU – Many pilgrims to Mount Kailash, a sacred, snowcapped peak in the Himalayan region, complete the trek only once in their lifetime.
Making the trip to the remote mountainous region on the border of Nepal and Tibet can take months of planning, a small fortune and untold physical fortitude. The goal for those who make the journey is to take a step towards spiritual awakening on God’s doorstep.