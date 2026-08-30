Pilgrims to flood-stricken Nepal sought the divine at sacred mountain

Many religious pilgrims head to the Nepal region to visit Mount Kailash on the border of Nepal and Tibet.

KATHMANDU – Many pilgrims to Mount Kailash, a sacred, snowcapped peak in the Himalayan region, complete the trek only once in their lifetime.

Making the trip to the remote mountainous region on the border of Nepal and Tibet can take months of planning, a small fortune and untold physical fortitude. The goal for those who make the journey is to take a step towards spiritual awakening on God’s doorstep.