Philippines to recruit ‘cyber warriors’ for online defence

MANILA - The Philippine military is creating a cyber command to improve defences against almost daily cyberattacks and will relax recruitment rules to ensure it can attract online experts, the chief of the armed forces said on Thursday.

Several government agencies, including the Lower House of Congress, have recently reported cyberattacks, and the chief of the armed forces said some of the almost daily attacks on the military came from abroad.

“Instead of recruiting soldiers for infantry battalions, this time we will recruit cyber warriors,” General Romeo Brawner Jr told reporters, saying that this “new breed of warriors” would not need to be physically strong.

“We have experienced this almost every day,” Gen Brawner said of the attacks, adding that none had been successful. “We believe some of the attacks are foreign.”

Gen Brawner did not say from where he believed the attacks were coming from but tension with China has been high in recent months, largely over disputed territory in the South China Sea.

The Philippines has complained about what it calls aggressive Chinese action, including “dangerous manoeuvres” by its coast guard and navy, especially near a disputed shoal.

China has rejected the complaints, saying its vessels operate lawfully in its waters.

Cyber defence training was part of joint exercises in 2023 with United States forces, Gen Brawner said, highlighting the growing importance of cyber resilience in defence strategy.

Gen Brawner also said the military would stop letting telecommunications companies build cell towers in military camps.

Bases have been hosting installations operated by several mobile phone firms, including China’s state telecoms giant China Telecom.

Gen Brawner also said that as part of a modernisation drive, he was hoping to get radar equipment from Japan to boost surveillance of territorial waters and the exclusive economic zone. REUTERS