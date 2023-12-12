Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over South China Sea 'harassment'

MANILA - The Philippines' foreign ministry said on Tuesday it has summoned China's ambassador to Manila to protest "back-to-back harassments" in the South China Sea at the weekend.

Manila has asked China to direct its vessels to cease and desist from what it said were illegal actions and dangerous manoeuvres against Philippine vessels, and stop interfering in legitimate Philippine activities, the ministry said in a statement.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro verbally delivered the protest against the Chinese manoeuvres that led to a collision, and against use of water cannons against Philippine vessels sending supplies to troops stationed in an ageing warship at the Second Thomas Shoal.

"The actions of the Chinese vessels within the Philippine exclusive economic zone are illegal and violate the freedom of navigation," the ministry said.

It also protested China's use of water cannons against three fisheries bureau vessels on their way to send oil and groceries to fishermen near the Scarborough shoal.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to request for comment. REUTERS