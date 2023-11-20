Philippines seeks partnership to maintain peace in South China Sea

MANILA - Tensions in the South China Sea require the Philippines to partner with allies and neighbours to maintain peace in the region, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said on Sunday.
Marcos was speaking at a forum in Hawaii. REUTERS
