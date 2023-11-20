Philippines seeks partnership to maintain peace in South China Sea

FILE PHOTO: Ferdinand Marcos Jr. President of the Philippines speaks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, U.S., November 15, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

MANILA - Tensions in the South China Sea require the Philippines to partner with allies and neighbours to maintain peace in the region, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said on Sunday.

Marcos was speaking at a forum in Hawaii. REUTERS

