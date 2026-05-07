Philippines says China vessel conducting 'illegal' research near gas-rich Reed bank

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MANILA, May 7 - The Philippine Coast Guard has accused China of conducting illegal marine scientific research near the oil and gas-rich Reed bank within Manila's exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, according to a statement on Thursday.

"We will continue to challenge any illegal activities that undermine our sovereignty and sovereign rights," PCG commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan said.

• PCG aircraft spotted Chinese research vessel Xiang Yang Hong 33 near Iroquois Reef during a maritime patrol on May 6.

• The PCG said the Chinese vessel was seen deploying a service boat toward the reef, confirming the ongoing "unauthorized" research operations.

• One Chinese Coast Guard vessel and 13 Chinese maritime militia ships were also seen around the reef, it added.

• It said the Chinese research vessel departed China on April 15 and conducted operations near Second Thomas Shoal, Sabina Shoal, Mischief Reef, and Jackson Atoll in recent weeks.

• The China Coast Guard said a PCG aircraft "deliberately approached and harassed" the Chinese research vessel, and called the vessel's operations "a legitimate marine ecological survey".

• The CCG accused the Philippines of distorting facts and warned it to "stop illegal harassment, smearing and inflammatory propaganda" in a statement on Thursday.

• The PCG also monitored 28 Chinese maritime militia ships near Thitu island during the same maritime patrol.

• The Philippines said China had no authorisation to conduct the marine research and called it a violation of Philippine sovereign rights as well as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

• Beijing's embassy in Manila said that Chinese research vessels conducting scientific missions in waters considered to be under China's jurisdiction were carrying out "normal activities" in accordance with international law. REUTERS