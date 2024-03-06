Philippines says China ‘deliberately stirring up trouble’ in South China Sea

Updated
Mar 06, 2024, 02:12 PM
Published
Mar 06, 2024, 01:40 PM

MANILA - The Philippines on March 6 accused China of "deliberately stirring up trouble" in the South China Sea.

Mr Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson for a Manila task force on South China Sea, also said China is "maliciously inciting hype" while reiterating the Philippines will not be deterred from exercising its maritime rights.

He added the waterway was wide enough for both countries to peacefully co-exist.

Mr Malaya's remarks came a day after the Philippines accused China's coast guard of harassing, blocking and firing water cannon at Manila's vessels carrying out a routine resupply mission for Filipino troops stationed at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea.

The actions of China coast guard were "provocative, illegal" and "unbecoming of a coast guard officer", Mr Malaya told a press conference. REUTERS

