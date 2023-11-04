Philippine military remains loyal to President Marcos, says national security adviser

MANILA – The Philippines’ national security adviser on Saturday rejected talk of a plot to destabilise the government of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, saying the military and the entire security sector were loyal to their commander-in-chief.

“Yes, there were healthy and passionate exchanges (and) debates among some retired or former military officers, and even some criticism against certain policies of the current administration. But they are within the bounds of our democratic space,” Mr Eduardo Ano said in a statement.

“There is no destabilisation plot (and) movement against the government,” he said.

Mr Ano’s remarks came after the Philippine military chief, General Romeo Brawner, was quoted in the media as telling troops on Friday that he had heard of “destabilisation efforts”, with some military officers saying “the president should be replaced for many reasons” and “there should be another coup d’etat”.

Mr Ano said Gen Brawner was “misquoted or misinterpreted” by the media.

“The security sector shall remain vigilant and ready to take immediate action against any sinister group that will undermine our national security,” Mr Ano said.

Mr Marcos, the son and namesake of the late Philippine strongman deposed in a 1986 “People Power” uprising, won office in a landslide victory in the 2022 presidential election.

But he has suffered a “significant” drop in his approval rating, based on an opinion poll in September, as soaring consumer prices in the Philippines undermined his support.

There was no immediate comment from Mr Marcos’ office.

The Philippines has seen more than a dozen coup attempts since the overthrow of then President Ferdinand Marcos Sr in 1986. REUTERS