Philippines, France sign military pact amid South China Sea tensions

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FILE PHOTO: Chinese Maritime Militia vessels are pictured near the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, March 5, 2024. REUTERS/Adrian Portugal/File Photo

MANILA, March 27 - The Philippines and France have signed a visiting forces agreement that would allow them to conduct joint military training in each other's territory, as Manila expands defence ties amid rising tensions with Beijing in the South China Sea.

Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and French Minister for the Armed Forces and Veterans Catherine Vautrin signed the agreement on March 26 during a meeting in Paris, where they discussed regional security challenges and reaffirmed support for rules-based international order.

The two also called for "the peaceful resolution of disputes" and the need to strengthen supply chain resilience in times of crisis.

"The agreement will greatly bolster bilateral cooperation and offer an adequate level of legal protection to the joint activities between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the French Armed Forces," the Philippine defence department said in a statement.

Aside from France, the Philippines also has the visiting forces agreements with the U.S., Australia, Japan, and New Zealand.

Manila's signing of the landmark military deal with Paris came a day after the Philippine military said a Chinese missile frigate "executed an unsafe and unprofessional manoeuvre" against a Philippine Navy vessel conducting maritime operation near Thitu Island, one of Manila's key outposts in the disputed sea.

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea, a strategic waterway where more than $3 trillion of trade passes annually.

The Asian economic and military giant has repeatedly refused to recognise a 2016 landmark ruling that invalidated its claim in the entire waterway. REUTERS