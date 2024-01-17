Philippine defence minister calls out China official for ‘gutter-level talk’

MANILA – The Philippines’ defence minister on Jan 17 accused a Chinese Foreign Ministry official of insulting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr during a news briefing, stooping to what he called “low and gutter-level talk”.

Defence Minister Gilberto Teodoro in a statement also accused spokeswoman Mao Ning of “spouting state-sanctioned propaganda and disinformation”.

Mr Teodoro was reacting to Ms Mao’s remarks on Jan 16 telling Mr Marcos to “read more books to properly understand the ins and outs of the Taiwan issue” after he congratulated the democratically governed island’s election winner Lai Ching-te, referring to him as president.

“It is unfortunate that the (Chinese) ministry of foreign affairs spokesperson stooped to such low and gutter-level talk, resorting to insulting our president and the Filipino nation, and further debasing herself, the ministry and (the) party she represents in the process,” Mr Teodoro said.

China’s embassy in Manila and its Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Mr Teodoro’s remarks, the latest in a succession of rhetorical spats between Beijing and staunch US ally Manila.

The congratulatory remarks on Jan 15 by Mr Marcos were followed by his Foreign Ministry reaffirming the Philippines’ “One China policy” and stressing that the message of Mr Marcos intended to recognise the Philippines and Taiwan’s “mutual interests”, including 200,000 Filipino workers in the democratically governed island. REUTERS