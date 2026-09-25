Philippines accuses China of obstructing resupply mission in South China Sea

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A China Coast Guard ship on the horizon through a telescopic view in Philippine-occupied Thitu Island in the disputed South China Sea, February 21, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Karen Lema

MANILA, Sept 25 - The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) accused China on Friday of obstructing a resupply mission to troops on board a grounded World War Two-era warship in the South China Sea, saying dangerous manoeuvres by Chinese vessels "put Filipino personnel at risk" and prevented the mission from being completed.

"There was no collision, and no one was injured, but the dangerous manoeuvres of the China Coast Guard created a serious risk of collision," said Jay Tarriela, a PCG spokesperson on South China Sea issues.

• The PCG said the China Coast Guard and the People's Liberation Army Navy "obstructed a legitimate humanitarian and sustainment operation" to Second Thomas Shoal on Thursday.

• It said China's actions were inconsistent with international law and a 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated Beijing's sweeping claims in the South China Sea.

• The Philippines called on China to stop interfering with its lawful resupply missions.

• The PCG said it would continue its lawful operations in the South China Sea and exercise Manila's sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the waterway.

• The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

• In 2024, Manila and Beijing reached a provisional arrangement on resupply missions to Second Thomas Shoal, which the Philippine foreign ministry has said helped prevent confrontations between the two sides.

• In July, Manila accused the China Coast Guard of firing water cannon at government vessels near Scarborough Shoal and striking a Philippine navy staff member with a wooden baton during a separate encounter near Second Thomas Shoal. REUTERS