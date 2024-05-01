Pet dogs and strays suffer in Asia’s relentless heatwave

KOLKATA, India – Soaring temperatures across Kolkata have brought life in many parts of the Indian megacity to a standstill, but veterinarian Partha Das cannot recall a time when he has been busier.

His clinic has been swamped by distressed members of the public carrying in beloved pets suffering nosebleeds, severe skin rashes and lapses into unconsciousness as a relentless heatwave afflicted much of South and South-east Asia over the past week.

“Many pets are also hospitalised for three or four consecutive days, and they are taking a long time to get back to normal,” the 57-year-old said.

“We are getting several heatstroke cases in a day. It’s unprecedented.”

Kolkata has sweltered through days of punishing heat, peaking at 43 deg C on the hottest single day in April since 1954, according to the city’s weather bureau.

Streets of the normally bustling colonial-era capital have been almost deserted in the afternoons, as its 15 million people do what they can to stay out of the sun.

But even cats and dogs lucky enough to have an owner have been susceptible to falling ill, with Dr Das saying the heat has triggered a surge in dehydration-related illnesses in pets from around the city.

Teacher Sriparna Bose said her two cats have become sullen and withdrawn in a way she has not seen before when the heatwave hit.

“They are refusing food,” she said. “They hide in dark, cold corners of the room and won’t come out.”

The situation is worse for the estimated 70,000 stray dogs living on city streets. Many take refuge from the sun under parked cars, while a lucky few are hosed down by sympathetic humans to help them cool off.

“They are finding it difficult to stand on their soft paws because the roads are so hot,” said Mr Gurshaan Kohli, of Humanimal Foundation, a local animal welfare charity for stray animals.

“Scores of dogs and cats have died”, even though he and his colleagues had rushed them to clinics for treatment, he added.