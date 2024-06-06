Peru's Boluarte will meet China's Xi after Congress OKs late June trip

LIMA - Peru's President Dina Boluarte will travel to China later this month to meet with her Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and leaders from mining, technology and transportation firms after the Andean nation's Congress on Wednesday granted permission for the trip

The trip, which according to Peru's constitution needs to get the green light from lawmakers, was approved by a large majority in Peru's fragmented legislature, dominated by conservative members.

The meeting with Xi, scheduled for June 28, will come a few months before the summit of leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC), which is set be held in Lima in November.

