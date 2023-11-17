Peru President Boluarte talks trade boost after meeting China's Xi

LIMA - Peruvian President Dina Boluarte met with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday, discussing major infrastructure projects and possible investments, her office said on social media.

The two met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in San Francisco, and discussed the Belt and Road Initiative, China's infrastructure project aimed at linking the country with the rest of the world.

Boluarte said that a megaport project in the coastal city of Chancay, currently under construction with Chinese funding, will be inaugurated in 2024 and provide a "significant boost to free trade and new Chinese investments."

Peru is scheduled to host the annual meeting of APEC country leaders next November, and Boluarte invited Xi to attend, her office said. REUTERS