Pelosi's visit to Taiwan frazzles regional security watchers

In a recent opinion piece, New York Times columnist and author Tom Friedman, advising US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi not to travel to Taiwan, reminded her to focus on what is the big picture for the US at the moment in terms of foreign policy, ensuring Russia does not win the war in Ukraine.

I am wondering what the big picture is for Chinese President Xi Ping and whether short-term reactions like a strong retaliation against Taiwan following Pelosi's visit could jeopardise the long-term goals China is aiming to achieve internationally.