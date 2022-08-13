The View From Asia

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan frazzles regional security watchers

Asia News Network writers discuss implications of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Here are excerpts.

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In a recent opinion piece, New York Times columnist and author Tom Friedman, advising US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi not to travel to Taiwan, reminded her to focus on what is the big picture for the US at the moment in terms of foreign policy, ensuring Russia does not win the war in Ukraine.

I am wondering what the big picture is for Chinese President Xi Ping and whether short-term reactions like a strong retaliation against Taiwan following Pelosi's visit could jeopardise the long-term goals China is aiming to achieve internationally.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 13, 2022, with the headline Pelosi's visit to Taiwan frazzles regional security watchers . Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top