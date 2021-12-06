Past winners

2012
Myanmar President Thein Sein
2013
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
2014
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
2015
Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew (awarded posthumously)
2016
"The Disruptors": Grab co-founders Anthony Tan and Tan Hooi Ling, Flipkart co-founders Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal, Gojek founder and chief executive Nadiem Makarim, Tencent Holdings founder Pony Ma and Razer co-founder Tan Min-Liang
2017
Chinese President Xi Jinping
2018
"The First Responders": Singaporean paraglider Ng Kok Choong (awarded posthumously), Indian Navy helicopter pilots P. Rajkumar and Vijay Varma, Indonesia's national disaster management agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, Singapore's Mercy Relief, and Jakarta-based Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management
2019
Indonesian President Joko Widodo
2020
Six researchers, scientists and businessmen who helped find ways to contain the Covid-19 pandemic:
• Chinese researcher Zhang Yongzhen, who led the team that mapped and published online the first complete genome of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that sparked the pandemic;
• three scientists - China's Major-General Chen Wei, Japan's Dr Ryuichi Morishita and Singapore's Professor Ooi Eng Eong - who were among those at the forefront of developing vaccines against the virus; and
• two businessmen - South Korea's Mr Seo Jung-jin and India's Mr Adar Poonawalla - whose companies enabled the making and dispensing of the vaccines and other Covid-19 treatments to the world.