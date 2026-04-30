Paraguay president to visit Taiwan in May amid China pressure

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

FILE PHOTO: Paraguay's President Santiago Pena speaks during the IDB Group Annual Meetings of the Board of Governors, in Luque, Paraguay March 13, 2026. REUTERS/Cesar Olmedo/File Photo

BUENOS AIRES, April 30 - Paraguayan President Santiago Pena will travel to Taiwan from May 7 for a state visit aimed at deepening diplomatic and economic ties, his office and Taiwanese authorities said.

His visit comes as China steps up efforts to draw the South American country away from its longstanding support for Taipei.

The trip will be Pena’s second visit as president to Taiwan, one of only 12 countries that still maintain formal diplomatic relations with the self‑governed island claimed by Beijing. Landlocked Paraguay is Taiwan’s last diplomatic ally in South America.

Pena is expected to spend at least four days in Taiwan, with meetings focused on bilateral cooperation and trade, the president's office said on Wednesday. His government has repeatedly said ties with Taipei are rooted in shared democratic values.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said this was Pena's first state visit, during which he will lead a senior government and business delegation to Taiwan from May 7 to 10, sign cooperation agreements and meet President Lai Ching‑te.

China has been stepping up outreach to Paraguay’s political class. A Reuters report in March outlined how more than a dozen Paraguayan lawmakers, journalists and opposition figures have visited China since late 2023, amid growing internal debate over whether maintaining relations with Taiwan carries economic costs.

Those efforts are unfolding against a backdrop of geopolitical competition in Latin America, as Washington under President Donald Trump seeks to reassert influence and deepen cooperation on defense and critical minerals.

Paraguay, a major beef and soy producer, cannot sell directly to China because Beijing refuses to trade with countries that recognize Taipei. Instead, shipments reach the Chinese market via third countries, cutting into profits. At the same time, Chinese goods are pouring into Paraguay, with imports topping $6 billion in 2025 - a record, official data show.

Pena, whose term ends in 2028, has publicly pushed back against those arguments. His administration has reaffirmed support for Taiwan despite pressure from Beijing and shifting public sentiment.

Beijing’s outreach to Paraguay follows a pattern seen across the region. Panama, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Nicaragua and more recently Honduras all switched recognition after sustained Chinese lobbying and promises of trade and infrastructure.

The Paraguayan foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS