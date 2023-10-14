Palestinians face Israeli deadline to leave northern Gaza

JERUSALEM - More than 1 million Palestinians in northern Gaza faced an Israeli deadline on Saturday to flee south, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had only just begun to retaliate for last week's Hamas rampage across southern Israel.

US President Joe Biden said consultations were under way with regional governments on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as trapped Palestinians faced shortages of power, food and water amid Israeli bombing.

Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas for the attack a week ago in which its fighters killed 1,300 Israelis, mainly civilians, and seized scores of hostages.

Israel has since put the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, under a total siege and bombarded it with unprecedented air strikes. Gaza authorities say 1,900 people have died.

More than one million residents of northern Gaza on Friday received 24 hours notice from Israel to flee south before an expected ground offensive. Hamas vowed to fight to the last drop of blood and told residents to stay.

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said tank-backed troops had mounted raids to hit Palestinian rocket crews and gather information on the location of hostages, the first official account of ground troops in Gaza since the crisis began.

"We are striking our enemies with unprecedented might," Mr Netanyahu said in a rare statement televised on Friday after the Jewish Sabbath began. "I emphasise that this is only the beginning."

While several thousand residents headed south on Friday from northern Gaza, many others said they would stay. "Death is better than leaving," said Mohammad, 20, outside a building smashed by an Israeli air strike near the centre of Gaza.

Mosques broadcast the message: "Hold on to your homes. Hold on to your land."

The United Nations and other organisations warned of a disaster if so many people were forced to flee, and said the siege should be lifted to let in aid.

"We need immediate humanitarian access throughout Gaza, so that we can get fuel, food and water to everyone in need. Even wars have rules," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Friday.

Mr Biden, speaking to reporters during a tour of a Philadelphia shipping terminal, said addressing the humanitarian crisis was a top priority.

US teams in the region, he said, were working with Israel, Egypt, Jordan, other Arab governments and the United Nations.

"The overwhelming majority of Palestinians had nothing to do with Hamas and Hamas' appalling attacks," he said. "And they're suffering as a result as well."