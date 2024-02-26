Palestinian Prime Minister submits resignation to President Abbas

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said he has submitted his resignation. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Feb 26, 2024, 04:50 PM
Published
Feb 26, 2024, 04:32 PM

DUBAI - Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Feb 26 he was resigning to allow for the formation of a broad consensus among Palestinians about political arrangements following Israel’s war against the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza.

The move comes amid growing US pressure on President Mahmoud Abbas to shake up the Palestinian Authority as international efforts have intensified to stop the fighting in Gaza and begin work on a political structure to govern the enclave after the war. 

Mr Shtayyeh said he has submitted his resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas. REUTERS

This is a developing story.

More On This Topic
Israel, Hamas clash in Gaza as truce efforts pick up pace
US, Israel, Egypt and Qatar have agreed on ‘basic contours’ of hostage deal

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top