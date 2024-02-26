Palestinian Prime Minister submits resignation to President Abbas

DUBAI - Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Feb 26 he was resigning to allow for the formation of a broad consensus among Palestinians about political arrangements following Israel’s war against the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza.

The move comes amid growing US pressure on President Mahmoud Abbas to shake up the Palestinian Authority as international efforts have intensified to stop the fighting in Gaza and begin work on a political structure to govern the enclave after the war.

Mr Shtayyeh said he has submitted his resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas. REUTERS

This is a developing story.