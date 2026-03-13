Pakistan's PM Sharif discussed regional developments with Saudi crown prince

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

March 12 - Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah on Tuesday, where the two leaders discussed regional developments, the prime minister's office said.

The meeting comes as the Middle East grapples with escalating conflict, including tensions involving Israel, the United States and Iran.

"The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan's full solidarity and support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in these challenging times," Mosharraf Zaidi, a spokesman for Sharif, shared a press release from his office on X, adding that the two leaders held an in-depth exchange of views on recent regional developments and agreed to work together for peace and stability.

Sharif also assured the crown prince that Pakistan would always stand firmly with Saudi Arabia, the post read. REUTERS