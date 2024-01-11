Pakistan’s former PM Sharif to launch election campaign as front-runner

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, whose party is considered a front-runner to win general elections in February, will kick off his campaign next week, aides said, days after the Supreme Court cleared him to run for a fourth term.

The campaign for the Feb 8 poll, delayed since November, looks set to fire up a lacklustre race in an uncertain political environment after Mr Sharif's main rival and former premier Imran Khan, was jailed and disqualified from contesting.

"We will, God willing, start our mass campaign on Jan 15," Mr Pervaiz Rashid, a close Mr Sharif aide told Reuters, adding that the former premier would speak at a rally two days later.

Analysts believe the South Asian nation's powerful military has thrown its backing to Mr Sharif, 74, after it was locked in a standoff with former cricket star Khan, 71.

That gives Mr Sharif an edge in a country where army generals mostly decide on making or breaking governments.

"Sharif is a front-runner because he and his party are back in the military's good graces," said Mr Michael Kugelman, a South Asia specialist at Washington think tank the Wilson Centre.

"In the polarised, vendetta-driven environment of Pakistani politics, it is brutally simple: Nawaz is a bitter rival of Imran Khan, and that serves the army well, which turned on Khan and doesn't want him to return to power."

The military's public relations wing did not respond to a request for a comment.

Mr Sharif's party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb also did not respond to a question about his ties with the military.

Despite Mr Sharif's return to Pakistan in October from four years in self-imposed exile, his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had not yet begun its campaign, since he faced a lifetime bar from contesting polls.

On Jan 8, however, the Supreme Court scrapped such lifetime election bans for those with criminal convictions, clearing the way for Mr Sharif to run.

Major players such as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of late prime minister Benazir Bhutto have already begun campaigns, but these have been muted compared to past polls.

The two largest parties, the PML-N and Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have yet to gear up four weeks ahead of the election.

Ms Bhutto's son, Mr Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, her party's candidate for prime minister, pointed to the delay in launching Mr Sharif's campaign, saying it called into question whether elections would be held at all.