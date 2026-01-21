Pakistan to join Trump's 'Board of Peace' on Gaza, says foreign office

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

FILE PHOTO: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives to attend a plenary session of the International Forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's neutrality status, at the Congress Centre in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan December 12, 2025. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 - Pakistan will join U.S. President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" to help achieve lasting peace in Gaza, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Pakistan hoped "concrete steps will be taken towards the implementation of a permanent ceasefire" as well as to boost aid and Gaza's reconstruction, the ministry said in a statement.

The announcement came after Pakistani army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir flew to Davos, three Pakistani officials told Reuters.

Munir, along with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is likely to see Trump, they said.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose the information to the media.

Pakistan army's public relations wing did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The board, set up late last year under Trump's Gaza plan, is aimed at resolving global conflicts.

Some countries have reacted with caution to the initiative, although the U.S. has said that over 20 countries have agreed to join so far.

Pakistan was invited by Trump to join the board, the ministry said. REUTERS