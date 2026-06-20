Pakistan roadside blasts kill seven, AP says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

June 20 - Two roadside bombs in northwest Pakistan killed at least seven people and injured three, the Associated Press said on Saturday, citing police in the South Asian nation.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blasts while authorities launched a search for the perpetrators, the agency said.

The first blast targeted a vehicle and the second followed as rescuers responded in the district of Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, it added, citing Yasir Afridi, a senior police officer.

Five people were killed in the first blast and two in the second, it said, with Afridi saying three were wounded.

The district administration and the office of the Bannu divisional commissioner did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack on X, warning "internal and external handlers of terrorism" against providing safe havens, logistical support and financial assistance to such networks. REUTERS