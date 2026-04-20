Pakistan prime minister speaks with Iran's president

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FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif looks on during a business and investment conference, during his official visit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 6, 2025. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain/Pool/File Photo

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April 19 - Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that he spoke with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian about the conflict in the Gulf.

During the talk, Sharif shared insights with Pezeshkian regarding his recent conversations with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey, he said in a post on X.

"I appreciated Iran’s engagement, including its high-level delegation to Islamabad for the historic talks, and recent discussions with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in Tehran," Sharif said.

Sharif assured Pezeshkian that Pakistan remains committed to its role as a facilitator of peace and regional stability. REUTERS