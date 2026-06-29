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Pakistan forces kill 29 militants in border operation, Kabul says dozens dead, injured

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June 29 - Pakistan's security forces carried out ground and air operations along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border on Sunday, killing at least 29 militants, while the Afghan Taliban said dozens had been killed in air strikes in its border areas.

• Four fighters linked to Jamaat-ul-Ahrar were killed in the ground attacks, Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on X early on Monday. The group is a faction of the Pakistani Taliban.

• Air strikes on three targets in Paktia, Paktika and Kunar killed 25 militants while "large quantities of weapons and ammunition" were destroyed, he added.

• Dozens were killed and injured in air strikes by Pakistan, Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said in a Monday post on X.

• "The attacks resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of civilians, including women and children. We strongly condemn this cowardly act of aggression and consider it a crime and an act of brutality," Zabiullah said.

• Pakistan was responding to "recent multiple terrorist incidents," Tarar said in his post.

• A Jamaat-ul-Ahrar bomb and gun attack on a Sindh Rangers facility in Karachi killed three paramilitary troops and injured four, Pakistan's military said on Saturday.

• Islamabad accuses Kabul of harbouring militants that it says plot attacks in Pakistan. The Afghan Taliban denies the allegations and says militancy is Pakistan's internal problem. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.