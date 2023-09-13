Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's jail extended for two weeks, says his lawyer

A file photo of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan from March 17. Khan has been in prison since early August. PHOTO: REUTERS
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's jail detention related to charges of leaking state secrets was extended for another two weeks, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

The jail custody has been extended until Sept 26, his lawyer Naeem Panjutha said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Khan has been in prison since early August, having earlier been convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to three years.

A high court last month suspended his sentence, but a prior order for his remand in custody in the state secrets case prevented his release. REUTERS

