Pakistan court indicts Imran Khan for leaking state secrets: Express News TV

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he speaks to the members of the media at his residence in Lahore, Pakistan May 18, 2023. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza/File Photo
Updated
23 min ago
Published
39 min ago

A Pakistani court on Wednesday indicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of leaking state secrets, Express News TV reported, delivering a fresh blow to the jailed leader's chances of contesting next year's federal elections. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top