Pakistan court indicts Imran Khan for leaking state secrets: Express News TV

A Pakistani court on Wednesday indicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of leaking state secrets, Express News TV reported, delivering a fresh blow to the jailed leader's chances of contesting next year's federal elections. REUTERS
