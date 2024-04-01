Pakistan court grants Imran Khan appeal of graft conviction, sentence suspended

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan remains in jail due to other sentences he is serving. PHOTO: REUTERS
ISLAMABAD – A Pakistani court on April 1 granted former prime minister Imran Khan an appeal of his conviction for graft and suspended his 14-year jail sentence, his party said.

Just a week ahead of Feb 8 elections, Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were both handed a 14-year sentence on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts.

Khan remains in jail after multiple other sentences were imposed on the ex-cricket star ahead of the national polls, which also disqualified him from holding any public office for 10 years.

The Islamabad High Court said the couple’s sentence would remain suspended until a final decision on the conviction that would be taken up for arguments and evidence as a main petition after the Eid holidays, the party said in a statement.

Khan and his party say the legal cases against him were based on made-up charges to keep him out of politics at the behest of the country’s powerful army after he had fallen out with the military’s generals. The army denies the accusation. REUTERS

