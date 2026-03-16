Pakistan-bound oil tanker passes through Hormuz Strait amid Iran war

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KARACHI, March 16 - Ship-tracking data shows a Pakistan-bound oil tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend, indicating that some countries are able to negotiate safe passage for their vessels despite the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Since the war began more than two weeks ago, Iran has attacked several ships in the Gulf, in effect closing the strait, conduit for a fifth of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas, and driving up global energy prices. [O/R]

Iran has, however, let some vessels through. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that the U.S. believed some Indian and Chinese as well as Iranian fuel tankers had passed through the strait.

The Kpler data provider MarineTraffic said the Karachi was "the first non-Iranian cargo to transit the chokepoint while broadcasting its AIS signal, suggesting that select shipments may be receiving negotiated safe passage" in a post on X.

PAKISTAN WALKS DIPLOMATIC TIGHTROPE AMID IRAN WAR

The Aframax tanker Karachi, operated by Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, transited the strait around March 15 after loading crude at Das Island in Abu Dhabi, and is expected to arrive at Karachi on March 17, according to LSEG vessel-tracking data.

The data shows the vessel sailing along the Iranian side of the strait before turning east toward Pakistan.

Pakistan relies heavily on imported crude and refined fuels from Gulf producers, most of which come through the Strait of Hormuz.

It has good ties with Iran while also maintaining close relations with Washington and Saudi Arabia, with which it has a mutual defence pact, leaving Islamabad walking a diplomatic tightrope as tensions escalate.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi thanked Pakistan for its "solidarity" in a post on X on Monday.

Pakistan's navy last week launched an operation to safeguard shipping lanes, including escorting merchant vessels.

A military source told Reuters the navy had contacted Iranian counterparts. "No escort was needed, being Pakistani vessels," the source added.

Pakistan's navy and military, as well as the foreign, petroleum and information ministries, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Another PNSC tanker, the Lahore, which loaded crude at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port of Yanbu, was about three vessel days from Pakistan, LSEG vessel data showed.

The finance ministry on Monday said Pakistan held "comfortable" petroleum stocks, with supply secured for March and cargo coverage into mid-April. It also said Pakistan was diversifying its fuel imports. REUTERS