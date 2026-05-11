Pakistan blames Afghanistan-based militants for deadly attack on police

Residents gather on the rubble of a damaged police post after a car bombing in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan May 10, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Ehsan Khattak

ISLAMABAD, May 11 - Pakistan blames Afghanistan-based militants for the attack on a police post that killed 15 personnel over the weekend, Pakistan's foreign ministry said on Monday, signaling fresh tension between the neighbours whose militaries have clashed over the issue this year.

The police personnel were killed in a car bombing at a police post in the northwestern part of Pakistan on Saturday, followed by an ambush on forces rushing to the scene, Pakistani police said.

"A detailed investigation into the incident, along with evidence collected and technical intelligence, indicates that the attack was masterminded by terrorists residing in Afghanistan," the ministry said in a statement.

The Afghan Taliban government did not have a comment at the moment, deputy spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat told Reuters.

Islamabad has blamed Kabul for harbouring militants who it says use Afghan soil to plot attacks in Pakistan. The Taliban has denied the allegations and said militancy in Pakistan is an internal problem.

A senior Afghan diplomat was summoned to the Pakistani foreign ministry and a strong demarche was delivered regarding the incident, the statement said.

"The Afghan Taliban regime has also been categorically informed that, if it continues to harbour these terrorist organizations, Pakistan will not compromise on its national security or on the safety and protection of its citizens," the statement added.

Militant attacks have the potential to reignite fighting along Pakistan's border with Afghanistan. The worst fighting in years erupted between the allies-turned-foes in February, with Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghanistan that Islamabad said targeted militant strongholds. REUTERS