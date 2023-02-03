Pacific nation of Micronesia drops protest over release of Fukushima water

TOKYO - The Pacific island country of Micronesia said on Friday it is no longer concerned about a Japanese plan to release treated waste water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

The country had previously been one of the fiercest critics of the move.

Micronesia’s president, David Panuelo, said in a speech at the UN General Assembly last year he had the “gravest concern” about Japan’s decision to dump the radioactive water.

But on Friday, he told reporters in Tokyo he is now comfortable with the plan.

Japan is due to release the water into the sea as soon as this spring.

“Our country is no longer fearful or concerned about this issue now as we trust in Japan’s intention and technological capabilities in not harming our shared oceanic interests,” Mr Panuelo told reporters at the Japan National Press Club.

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear station, about 220km north-east of Tokyo, was badly damaged by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, sparking three reactor meltdowns.

More than 1 million tonnes of water used to cool reactors in the aftermath of the disaster is being stored in huge tanks at the plant.

That amount is enough to fill about 500 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Mr Panuelo’s change of stance clears a major obstacle to a plan that has met fierce resistance from Japanese fishermen.

It has also sparked protests from neighbouring countries including China, South Korea and other Pacific islands.

Japan has said regulators have deemed it safe to release the water.

It will be filtered to remove most isotopes although it will still contain traces of tritium, an isotope of hydrogen hard to separate from water.

The 17-bloc Pacific Island Forum, which includes Micronesia, last month urged Japan to delay the release over fears fisheries would be contaminated.