Pro-China frontrunner leads Maldives president vote

MALE - Pro-China frontrunner Mohamed Muizzu was leading Saturday’s presidential vote in the Maldives and looked set to win a poll that could tip the archipelago nation away from its traditional benefactor India.

With more than two-thirds of votes counted in the run-off contest, Mr Muizzu was ahead of incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih with 53.61 per cent of the vote.

Official results so far showed Mr Muizzu with just over 113,000 votes against Mr Solih’s 98,000 in the atoll nation, best known for its luxury beach resorts and celebrity tourists.

An Elections Commission official said they were confident of declaring a result later on Saturday or early Sunday.

Mr Solih, 61, had worked to revert the country’s diplomatic posture back towards New Delhi since winning office in 2018.

Frontrunner Mr Muizzu helms a party that presided over an influx of Chinese loans when it last held power and he has signalled a return to Beijing’s fold if he wins.

Elections Commission officials expected final turnout to top the 80 per cent recorded during the first-round vote from earlier this month.

“Queues formed long before polling opened,” one official told AFP, requesting anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Watchdog Transparency Maldives said there had been some incidents of “electoral violence” without specifying further details.

Officials said one voter broke open a plastic ballot box, but the ballots were saved and there was no interruption to the count.

Police reported arresting 14 people, mostly for taking photographs of their marked ballot papers and sharing them on social media.

Geopolitical hotspot

The Maldives sits in a strategically vital position in the middle of the Indian Ocean, astride one of the world’s busiest east-west shipping lanes.

Mr Muizzu’s party was an eager recipient of financial largesse from China’s Belt and Road infrastructure programme.

His mentor, former president Abdulla Yameen, borrowed heavily from China for construction projects and spurned India.

Mr Solih was elected in 2018 on the back of discontent with Yameen’s increasingly autocratic rule, accusing him of pushing the country into a Chinese debt trap.