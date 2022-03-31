Opportunity to end Ukraine crisis must be seized: China Daily

BEIJING (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Considering negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which are in the fifth round, are ongoing in Istanbul, and both parties have reportedly shown flexibility and seem to have become more realistic about what to expect, hopefully something truly substantive will emerge from the talks and a cease-fire can be achieved as soon as possible.

Ending a war is never easy. But the reality on the ground makes it increasingly clear that putting an immediate end to the bloodshed in Ukraine and easing the humanitarian crisis that has resulted should be the priority for both sides.

The physical damage of the conflict has occurred entirely on Ukrainian soil, and Ukrainian civilians have been the direct victims of the fighting; hundreds have died and nearly 4 million have fled their country. Europe is thus experiencing the largest humanitarian crisis and refugee exodus since World War II.

In a break from its previous pursuit of a Nato membership, the Ukrainian government has said it is willing to commit to a neutral status. In exchange, it is seeking guarantees for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The international community shares a collective responsibility to support the negotiations and the moral obligation to ensure that an agreement is reached.

Russia's latest announcement that it is "fundamentally" cutting back its military offensives near Kyiv and Chernihiv is a welcome show of goodwill for progress in the negotiations in Istanbul. With the two sides now locked in a bloody war of attrition, it is obvious that seeking a political solution acceptable to both sides through negotiations is the best way to end the deadlock. It is also the way to prevent the conflict from spilling beyond Ukraine's borders.

Both parties in the talks need to realise that the negotiations are not zero-sum; both have security concerns that need addressing. The international community needs to do its most to push both sides to reach a deal as soon as possible.

No country should try and exploit the crisis for its own benefit as that will only prolong and aggravate the conflict. The conflict in Ukraine has been a clear and loud lesson that war is never the right way to resolve differences. It is a lesson that all countries should heed.

It is to be hoped that should a peaceful settlement to the current conflict be forthcoming, attention will turn to the bigger picture and a comprehensive security framework for Russia and all European nations. The West also needs to reflect on its decades-long antipathy toward Russia, which has been the root cause of the current crisis, and is long past its expiry date.